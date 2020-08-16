Youth & Sports Ministry observes Nat'l Mourning Day with due dignity

Youth & Sports Ministry observing National Mourning Day. -Collected



The Youth and Sports Ministry observed the National Mourning Day 2020 and the 45th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday with solemnity and due dignity, BSS report.







Special discussion on the Father of the Nation's colourful life and voluntary blood donation programme was held along with distributing food and money to the destitute and vulnerable to observe the day in accordance with standard health protocol in aspect of the COVID-19. Zahid Ahsan Russell MP, the State Minister for Youth and Sports was present as the chief guest on the occasion.





Chaired by Akhtar Uzzaman Kabir, Director General, Department of Youth Development, Abdullah Al Islam Jacob MP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Akhtar Hossain, Secretary for Youth and Sports were present as special guests.







Speaking as the chief guest, the State Minister for Youth and Sports said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has fought all his life for the rights of the Bangali nation and for putting smiles on the faces of the poor and helpless people." "He never bowed down to injustice.







He has established the rights of Bengalis by enduring various kinds of imprisonment and oppression. He was imprisoned for more than a decade. He is an inexhaustible source of inspiration for oppressed, exploited and disenfranchised people all over the world.





Paying deep homage to the souls of all the martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975, the state minister said, "August 15 is a sad and horrible day in history. On this day in 1975, the most brutal political assassination in the history of the world took place.





No other murder in the world has killed an innocent child, a helpless pregnant woman. Even the newly-wed bride was not spared either. The beacon of our hope, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and another daughter of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Rehana, survived because they were abroad at that time.





The country has been free from stigma. We, under the courageous leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the worthy daughter of Bangabandhu, have been able to stand tall in the world today. Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket to the world, but a role model of development and democracy."





"The father of the nation is not physically with us," he further said adding, "But there have been his ideals and his actions. We will build the 'Sonar Bangla' which is the dream of the father of the nation by following the path shown by him."





At this time, the state minister inaugurated a day-long voluntary blood donation program by the Department of Youth Development.Besides, on the occasion of National Mourning Day, the State Minister for Youth and Sports announced the inauguration of the youth loan disbursement programme worth Tk 25.26 crore among the youth entrepreneurs across the country.







He inaugurated a programme to distribute 60,000 free masks among the poor and helpless by the Department of Youth Development. On the occasion of the day of mourning, improved food is served among the poor and orphans.







