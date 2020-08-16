BCB eagerly waiting for Shakib in Sri Lanka Test

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during a practice session. -Collected



Shakib Al Hasan's chance to play at least one Test in Sri Lanka has brightened after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon revealed the ace all-rounder can play cricket immediately after his ban ends, BSS report.







Shakib's ban will be ended on October 29, just a day after the first Test, slated from October 24-28, between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Shakib even can play the second Test subject to his fitness and match practice.





"Shakib can play cricket as soon as his ban is lifted," BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon said on Saturday as he joined the Special Prayers programme, arranged by the board in observance of the National Mourning Day. "





He is available after his ban ends. We are eagerly waiting for him to return to cricket. But there is a matter of fitness and practice. Therefore, he will practice alone, as per his desire. As far as I know, he will return to the country from the USA in this month. Hopefully he will be fit and can join us in Sri Lanka and will play the Test."





Shakib, who was banned due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, reportedly will start his practice session alone at BKSP from the first week of September in a bid to make his return to cricket a smooth one. In BKSP, he will be supervised by coaches like Salahuddin and Nazmul Abdeen Fahim.





"He can't practice with BCB but if he gets another team to practice, he can do it. But we will keep him in observation. He can work with our physio and coaches separately. He will have to go through a fitness test."





Bangladesh also wanted to play three-match T20 series alongside three ICC World Champions Tests but the idea of T20 series finally didn't see the light. Papon said that they will tell Shakib to go to Sri Lanka in advance so that the BCB can observe him."We will tell him to go to Sri Lanka earlier so that we can observe him. The discussion with him is being held in this regard," Papon concluded.





