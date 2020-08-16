BCB, BFF observe Nat'l Mourning Day

In observance of the National Mourning Day 2020 which marks the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin distributing food to the poor and need



In observance of the National Mourning Day 2020 which marks the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has distributed food to the poor and needy on Saturday at the BCB National Cricket Academy Ground.





The food distribution programme started at 1.30 pm in accordance with standard health protocol in regard to COVID-19, a deadly virus which is still active in the country. Recitation from the Holy Quran and Special prayers was also arranged.The board directors, players and other officials attended in the program. BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon joined the Special Prayers program.





In a most heinous murder in history on the fateful night of August 15, 1975, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was killed. Almost all of the family members were killed in the gruesome attack. His two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana survived due to being abroad during that black night. His elder daughter Sheikh Hasina is now the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.





Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has also observed the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.The BFF has also organised Quran Khwani at BFF bhaban at 10 am and distributed among the poor after post Zuhr prayer.





BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, BFF members Amirul Islam Babu, Amit Khan Shuvro, BFF member and FIFA councilor Mahfuza Akter Kiron and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag were present during the food distribution ceremony.





On the other hand, Abahani Limited has observed the 45th death anniversary of its founder Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday at its club premises.







The programme of the club began on Friday midnight (12:01 am) with placing a wreath on Sheikh Kamal's mural and a special munajat offered by the club directors, officials and the players for peace of his departed soul.





The club hoisted the national flag and club's flag half-mast and raise the black flag atop at the club premises as a mark of respect to the martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage. The programmes was also included Quran Khwani, food distribution among the poor and destitute after post Zuhr prayer and special prayer was held after the post Asr prayers at the club premises.





The club officials also paid homage by placing wreaths at Sheikh Kamal's grave at Banani graveyard at 10:00am. Sheikh Kamal, one of the prominent organizers of the Liberation War and a noted sports and cultural personality, was born at Tungipara village under the then Gopalganj subdivision in 1949. After passing the SSC from Shahin School and HSC from Dhaka College, Sheikh Kamal obtained a BA (honours) degree from the Social Science Department of Dhaka University.





He was a student of the sitar playing department of 'Chhayanaut', one of the sources of education in the field of art, literature and culture of Bangladesh. He was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also the founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra.





Kamal, who was first trained on war course in Bangladesh, got commission in liberation force and also became ADC to General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Armed Forces during the liberation war.He was a former executive member of the central committee of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).





