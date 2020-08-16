13 sailors missing after lighter vessel sinks in Bay





Thirteen crew members have remained missing since a lighter vessel sank in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.





Zahid Hossain, manager (operation) of ‘Litmond Shipping’, said lighter vessel ‘MV Akhter Banu-1’ of Abul Khayer group carrying 2,000 tonnes of wheat sank near Hatiya in rough seas.





The incident took place around 8am, about 40 nautical miles away from Patenga sea beach.





“Thirteen crew members have been missing since then,” he said.





Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy conducted rescue operations.





Public relation division of Coast Guard said one of their teams went to the spot but failed to reach the spot due to strong current in the Bay.





Besides, another vessel named ‘MV-City-14’ carrying 2,000 tonnes of sugar sank in the Bay near Bhashanchar in Hatiya around 9am on Saturday, said sources at Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA).





It was going to Narayanganj.





All 12 crew members of the vessel were rescued with the help of another lighter ship.





Mohammad Selim, deputy director of BIWTA, said the ship rapidly took on water, more water than it could pump out, before capsizing.

