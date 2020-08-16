Covid-19: India's death toll nears 50,000









India’s Covid-19 death tally reached 49,980 on Sunday while the number of its confirmed cases soared to 2,589,682, according to the latest Health Ministry data.





The country has registered 63,490 new cases while 944 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, reports Xinhua.





There are 677,444 active Covid-19 cases in India, while 1,862,258 people have recovered.





The recovery rate has risen to nearly 72 percent, even as the death rate has come down to below 2 percent, the ministry said.





Over the past weeks, India has ramped up the testing of samples. Till Saturday a total of 29,309,703 samples has been tested, out of which 746,608 samples were tested on Saturday alone, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).





Meanwhile, Indian scientists have been working on developing Covid-19 vaccine.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in his Independence Day speech on Saturday that as many as three coronavirus vaccines were in different stages of trials.





He said that once scientists gave the green signal, the country would take up mass production of the vaccines and ensure that every Indian national gets access to the vaccine.

Leave Your Comments