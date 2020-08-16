3 missing tourists found dead in Feni river









The bodies of three tourists, who went missing while swimming in Feni River on Saturday, were recovered from the river in Companiganj upazila of Noakhali on Sunday morning.





Divers from local Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the bodies of Anwar Hossain, 36, an expatriate of Oman and son of Shahabuddin and Mehedi Hasan, 20, son of Shah Alam of Basurhat in the morning, said Ziaul Haque Mir, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Companiganj.





The three victims and one Nazrul Islam Swapan, 30, from Feni went to the river at Closer Ghat for swimming and went missing.





On information, drivers from the local fire service went to the spot and conducted a rescue operation. Later, they recovered the body of Swapan on Saturday.





A group of 23 tourists from Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni came to Musapur in Companiganj on Saturday.





Of them, seven people went into the Feni River for swimming. Three people went missing due to strong current.

Leave Your Comments