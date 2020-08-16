Bihar flood: 25 dead, over 8.1mln people affected









The death toll from flood in India’s eastern state of Bihar rose to 25 as more than 8.1 million people have been affected, Bihar Disaster Management Department (BDMD) said Saturday.





Sixteen districts across the state have been inundated affecting 8,131,841 people, BDMD said, reports Xinhua.





Officials said the floods have claimed 25 lives in five districts.





They said several rivers and rivulets were flowing above the danger mark in the affected districts, inundating residential areas and posing a threat to embankments.





Locals said floodwater has entered houses and shops, and people are moving around in boats. According to officials, over half a million people have been evacuated.





"A total of 550,838 people have been evacuated," the data shows. "Ten relief camps have been set up, wherein 12,573 people are taking shelter. Besides this 782 community kitchens have been set up to provide food to the displaced people."





Authorities pressed in 33 teams of disaster response force personnel in the affected areas. Of these teams, 20 belong to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) while 13 are from State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).





Flooding has been going on in Bihar since July 13.

Leave Your Comments