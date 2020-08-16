4 new dengue patients detected: DGHS









Four new dengue cases were recorded in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning, the health authorities said.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said 20 dengue patients are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Dhaka and outside the capital.





A total of 389 people were diagnosed with dengue since the beginning of this year. Among them, 368 have recovered.









Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and 101,037 made recovery.





Dengue killed 179 people last year, according to official figures.

