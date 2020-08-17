Worldwide waffling





Google has been sued by Epic Games over allegations of anti-competitive behaviour. Google is said to have blocked OnePlus from pre-installing the Epic Games app on its phones outside of India, which was part of a global deal struck between Epic and OnePlus. The lawsuit filed by Epic Games comes after the developer pushed a server-side update for Fortnite that allowed players to purchase in-game currency at a cheaper price than the Google Play store, which resulted in the removal of the game from Google's store.











If you walked the streets of Lisbon at the end of last year, just after Portugal voted to reelect its surprisingly successful center/left coalition government, it wouldn't take long to notice something strange. The people spilling out of the capital's beautiful old apartment buildings were very often, very obviously, tourists - not locals on their way to work, but usually groups of well-to-do 20-somethings looking for an upscale café or jumping on electric Ubers bicycles to find some attraction. When you did see the rare old woman still living downtown in the ancient city, she was usually trailed by a young man with an expensive camera, trying to get a shot of the workaday Portuguese life that had all but vanished. As Lisbon rapidly transformed into a tourist destination over the last decade, the number of Airbnb units skyrocketed - driving up the cost of housing, and pushing longtime residents out of the city center.











Actor Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Thursday that she has no objection if it transfers the investigation into the death of her boyfriend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation in exercise of its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. However, such transfer at the behest of Bihar police is wholly without jurisdiction, she maintained in her written submissions filed before the top court.











United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Aug 13) he had heard Democratic vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris was not eligible to serve, stoking a false claim echoing the baseless "birther" theory he promoted about former president Barack Obama. At a White House news conference, Mr Trump was asked about "claims circulating on social media" that Ms Harris was not eligible and whether he could say she met the legal requirements for vice-president. "I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements. And, by the way, the lawyer that wrote that piece is a very highly qualified, very talented lawyer. I have no idea if that's right," Mr Trump said. "I would have assumed the Democrats would have checked that out before she gets chosen to run for vice-president," he said. "But that's a very serious - you're saying that - they're saying that she doesn't qualify because she wasn't born in this country."



