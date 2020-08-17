Diner Sheshe









"We are a jolly family, always playing pranks and cracking jokes! Once, I randomly told Aadu, my middle child- 'Aadu, you're four, so it's time you knew our big family secret.' Aadu was playing with his siblings and as soon as he heard 'secret', he looked up at me curiously; he was all ears.







'Your older brother and younger sister were born from Mummy's tummy. But you were born from my tummy,' I said with suspense. Aadu stared at me amazed. He retorted, 'Papa, this means you're my mom?' I was thrilled to hear his reply but controlled my laughter and played along- 'Yes of course! My stomach had become really big when you were about to be born,' I said. Rehras, my older one was familiar with this prank; a few years ago, even he was a victim of it. So, he promptly joined in- 'Aadu, tu Papa ke pet se aaya hai. Maine dekha tha!' Aadu idolises his brother, so he thought this was absolutely true. Without a doubt, he believed us.





Aadu spent the rest of the day asking a lot of questions- 'Why only me, Papa?', 'Did your tummy hurt?' He followed me around all day. But when he didn't get convincing answers from me, he implored his mom to tell him why she hadn't given birth to him! He was so distraught. Even she played along, 'That's how it is! Your papa had you in his tummy for 9 long months- that's why you look just like him!' He had the most perplexed look on his face!





Finally, his Dadi took pity on him. She produced a photo of his mother holding him as a newborn in the hospital bed and asked us to stop messing with him- 'Enough! Don't trouble my child.' She put him on her lap and told Aadu, 'I'll deal with your father and brother, don't worry.' We all had a big laugh- Aadu was relieved that he came from the same place as his siblings! That truth was finally out, but he still continues to believe that he was born because my wife and I prayed really hard to Waheguru Ji. I think he can wait a few more years before he knows this truth for sure!"







Humans of Bombay, Fb



