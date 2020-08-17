49 computer theft cases of BSMRUST's uncovered

Gopalganj Police Super Saidur Rahman Khan attending a press conference after busting computer thieves gang in Gopalganj on Sunday. -AA



Theft of 49 computers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology in Gopalganj has been revealed. Police have arrested 7 people including 34 computers in the incident.





Seven of the arrested have given confessional statements in court. This information was given by Superintendent of Police Muhammad Saidur Rahman Khan at a press conference held at the office of the Superintendent of Police on Sunday.





He also said in a press conference that 49 computers were stolen from the back window of the central library of the university in the middle of the night on July 28 and kept near the central temple of the university.





Later they were taken to Dhaka by a truck. These are kept at the Crystal Inn Hotel in Mohakhali, Dhaka. 5 to 7 thieves directly took part in the theft. One of them is a university student. Last August 10, the University Registrar Professor. Nur Uddin Ahmed filed a case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station. Last Thursday night, Gopalganj and Dhaka's Banani police raided the hotel and recovered 34 computers.





Police have arrested 6 people involved in the incident. They made a confessional statement in the Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court in Gopalganj on Saturday. They described the incident. The arrested are Masrul Islam Panni, 23, son of Billa Sharif of Mary Gopinathpur village in Sadar upazila, AH Rahman Sourav, 18, son of Abul Hossain of Barfa village, Hasibur Rahman Shant Kakon, 18, son of Ayub Sheikh of the same village and Naeem Uddin, son of Kamal Pasha Minar. Nazmul Hasan, 18, son of A. Salam of Bismadi village in Madaripur, Dulal Mia, 45, son of Selim Mia of Indrakchar village under Debidwar police station of Cumilla district and Humayun Kabir, son of Moizuddin of Chorkhai village under Kotwali police station of Mymensingh.





The detainees named several others, including Master Mind of Computer Theft. Their names could not be released for the sake of investigation. All those involved in the theft will be brought under the law, said the Superintendent of Police.





--- Mizanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

