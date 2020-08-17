Tamim, Mustafizur resume training after five months

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman captured during individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. -Collected



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has started the individual training on Sunday along with others after almost five-month coronavirus-forced break as the third phase of the programme began at seven venues across the country.





Like other cricketers, Tamim and Mustafiz was stuck at home during the countrywide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the cricketers exploited the time in personal fitness training while many others had been busy working on the mental aspect of the game of cricket. But Tamim invited some of the great cricketers like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma alongside him Bangladesh in his Facebook live show to entertain people during lockdown period.







The duo started training with fitness exercises at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Mostafizur did the gym session at 10:10 in the morning. After 25 minutes, he ran for 30 minutes at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while Tamim began the day with running exercises and continued it for 20 minutes before he did batting practice for one hour.







Earlier, few days back Tamim returned home from London as he went there to see a doctor about the severe intestinal pain he had been complaining about for a few weeks. Tamim replaced Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as the ODI captain of Bangladesh earlier this year. He was supposed to lead the Tigers in Pakistan for the first time as a full-time captain. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final phase of Bangladesh's Pakistan tour was postponed.







The southpaw led the Tigers in Bangladesh's first tour after the World Cup 2019 to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series. The then captain Mashrafe failed to make the series due to a hand injury. However, Tamim disappointed in that series as the Tigers had to back home empty hand losing all three games to the hosts.





Among other cricketers, youngster Afif Hossain also joined the individual training program on Sunday, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in accordance with standard health protocol.





The likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Imrul Kayes, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque, Anamul Haque Bijoy and female cricketers Sharmin Sultana, Sharmn Supta and other had already started practice at Mirpur.





Meanwhile, Rangpur Divisional Stadium is unveiled as the seventh venue in which women cricketers Sanjida Islam, Sobhana Mustary and Fargana Pinky is practicing individually. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Khulna Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi and Bogra Shaheed Chandu Stadium are the other venues.





The first phase of the individual training programme was held on July 19-27 while the second phase was from August 8-13. The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries. But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training.

