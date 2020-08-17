BCB begins COVID-19 test for U19 cricketers

COVID-19 samples from 15 cricketers and 12 supporting staff were collected on Sunday. -Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) started COVID-19 test for the cricketers, who were included in the preliminary squad for a conditioning camp in BKSP, BSS report.







Along with them, the coaching and other staff will also be tested. All of the cricketers and staff will undergo tests in three phases. On the first day on Sunday, samples from 15 cricketers and 12 supporting staff were collected, said BCB chief physician Dr. Devashis Chowdhury. They will get their result today.







"Those who will be negative will go straight to BKSP while the positive persons will be kept in isolation in the arrangement of BCB," Dr. Chowdhury said. "A total of 65 persons including players and supporting staff will be tested gradually," he added. The national cricketers and High Performance players will also undergo COVID-19 test before their tour in Sri Lanka.

