Post mortem report doesn't mention the time of death: Sushant's lawyer





Sushant Singh death case is getting more complicated as the family lawyer talks about the late actor's post mortem report.According to Vikas Singh, Sushant Singh's family lawyer, ""The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death is being investigated since June 14. New claims and shreds of evidence are surfacing with each passing day making the death case more complex.Meanwhile, along with CBI and the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a money-laundering probe based on the Patna Police's FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and others in Sushant's case.

