Linkin Park to re-release 'Hybrid Theory'





Every rock music lover, who grew up listening to LinkinPark must be feeling nostalgic as the band to celebrate the 20 years of their debut album, "Hybrid Theory." The band announced that they will be releasing a massive reissue of the album, due to arrive October 9, reports NME.





Last week, Mike Shinoda shared the news. "Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition" is expected to be released across multiple formats, including a monster box set spanning five CDs, three LPs (including 'Reanimation' and the 'Hybrid Theory' EP), and three DVDs.







The edition will also include an 80 page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the band's late frontman Chester Bennington. The reissue edition will be a treat for the LP fans as it will also contain 12 previously unreleased tracks from the album's era, including the demo of "She Couldn't."





In a statement the band expressed their gratitude to the fans and dedicated the album to their fans. In 2000, Linkin Park released their debut album "Hybrid Theory." The album established the band as mainstream popular band. "One Step Closer", "In the End", "Crawling" and "Papercut" are the most popular rock numbers till today and helped the album to be a commercial success. "Hybrid Theory" is one of the best-selling rock albums of 221st century.





