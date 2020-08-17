

Marking National Mourning Day and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, the first-ever virtual art, photography and multimedia exhibition on Bangabandhu, titled 'BRAVE HEART', got underway on Friday, reports UNB.







Arranged by Gallery Cosmos, a total of 50 artworks of 42 renowned Bangladeshi artists along with multimedia and photographs are being showcased in this special exhibition in the virtual gallery at www.gallerycosmos.org.bd.







Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bangladeshi conglomerate Cosmos Group, is supporting the multidimensional exhibition that is also featuring videos, photos and books.





United News of Bangladesh (UNB) and its sister publication Dhaka Courier are supporting the event as the media and knowledge partners respectively.





Chaired by Enayetullah Khan, Chairman of Cosmos Foundation, the online inauguration event of the exhibition was joined by MofidulHoque, founder trustee of Bangladesh Liberation War Museum and Prof Haider A Khan, distinguished professor of Economics at the Joseph Korbel School of International Studies, University of Denver, USA as the chief guests.





TehminaEnayet, Director of Gallery Cosmos, also joined and gave her closing remarks at the event.





"The term 'Brave Heart' redirects to the meaning of 'Lion Heart' - and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was that iconic lion for our country and the nation. Just within three years from conquering the independence, he successfully established Bangladesh as an example and earned respect from the entire world," Enayetullah Khan said in his opening remarks.





The event then observed a ten-second silence, in remembrance of the martyrs of August 15, 1975, including Father of the Nation, his family members and DG of DGFI Colonel (then) JamilUddin Ahmad, who was later posthumously promoted to Brigadier General.





Liberation War Museum trustee MofidulHoque then expressed his thoughts and griefs on Bangabandhu and the martyrs, saying that the nation and the people must need to learn about the eventful life and works of the Father of the Nation.The exhibition will continue till August 31.





