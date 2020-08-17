Mahi organized a banquet for orphans



On the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and National Mourning Day, actress Mahiya Mahi organized a banquet for 200 people including 150 orphans and staff at MundumalaQawmi Madrasa and Orphanage in Tanore Police Station, Rajshahi.





MahiyaMahi told the media, "The nation will never accept the untimely martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman and his family. I have organized this for the peace of soul of all including the father of the nation." Prior to this she shared a status on her official Facebook id- "On the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, even if millions of people are born, his debt will not be repaid. I despise those inferior beings that call themselves humans and took away the light of hope of Bangladesh…"





Earlier in March, actress MahiyaMahi organized a football tournament dedicated to Bangabandhu on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman, the father of the nation.





Mahi has recently signed a contract for the film 'Rokto' directed by Wazed Ali Sumon. In the film, she will be opposite model-actor Emon. Mahi made her debut in Dhallywood in 2012 with the film 'BhalobasarRong' directed by ShaheenSumon. She is currently the highest paid actress in Bangladesh. In the meantime, she has acted in many successful films. In 2019, her fans published a book about Mahi called 'Mahi: The Princess.

