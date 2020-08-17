JU online classes going on with half students



Online classes are being conducted at Jahangirnagar University (JU) with an average student's attendance being half of the total students.







Many students are unable to take part in the classes due to the lack of access to smartphones or any similar digital devices, inability to afford internet packages, and disruptions in power supply. Moreover, the ability to use technology is being questioned by many quarters. More than 20 out of 60 students in every class do not have smartphones or personal computers and therefore they could not attend the online classes.





According to the teachers, the situation is dire now that they have started online classes without any imagination. Many students could not be contacted at all. Sonjoy Biswas, a student of the Mathematics department, said, there is water everywhere in my village and with no signal in my home to connect to the internet. That's why it is becoming very difficult to take classes in this situation.







Even an average duration class may take 300 MB of data and if a student attends 3 classes per day he will need to spend around 1GB of data. It's a huge cost for many students. So online class is like petting an elephant'





Tamanna Akter, a student of the Bangla department, said, the department has been taking classes since last month but I could not do a single class. That's why I am passing my days in a very glum mood. I don't have a good phone or a laptop. How do I take classes?"





Pro-VC Dr. Md. Nurul Alam (education) of Jahangirnagar University (JU) told The Asian Age, there is a committee headed with Professor Ajit Kumar Majumder. He is overseeing these issues.







Besides, Chairmen of all the departments have been instructed to make a list of those who are helpless and poor students.







If they give the list, we will contact the UGC and the Ministry of Education and take action.





Mentionable, Due to the epidemic of coronavirus, all kinds of class-examinations have been stopped at Jahangirnagar University for more than three and a half months. However, all the departments were instructed to start online classes in full swing from July 12.





--- Aritro Das, AA

