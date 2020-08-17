Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Saida Muna Tasneem at a webinar on Saturday. -AA



Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury has said Bangladesh would have achieved higher growth much earlier if Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur were alive.



However, he said, Bangabandhu's killing could not deter the progress of Bangladesh as his visionary daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken the country to an unprecedented height of development, reports UNB.







"Now, Bangladesh has many success stories to tell globally, particularly the stories of faster growth and prosperity, led by our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said while addressing a webinar on Saturday.







The Minister expressed hope that Bangladesh and the UK would be celebrating the 50th year of diplomatic relations in 2021, with high-level visits taking place between the two countries, said the High Commission on Sunday.







Bangladesh High Commission in London observed the 45th Martyrdom Anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day when participants including British minister and members of parliament (MPs) paid their profound homage to the Greatest Bengali of All Time.







Chaired by Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Saida Muna Tasneem, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was the chief guest at the commemorating discussion where panelists were from the UK, Austria and Bangladesh.



Political Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister HT Imam and UK Minister for London and Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Paul Scully were the guests of honour at the program.







Chair of the UK Labour Party Angela Rayner and British MP and the Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Bangladesh and the UK's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali joined the webinar as special guests.







Besides, eminent journalist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, leading organisers of Bangladesh War of Independence in the UK Sultan Mahmud Shariff and British-Bangladeshi community leader Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruk participated in the event as the special guests.







A large number of expatriate Bangladeshis from the UK, Ireland and EU countries joined the webinar and paid their tribute to the Father of the Nation and the martyrs of August 15 tragedy.







Earlier in the morning, the national flag was hoisted half-mast by Ambassador Saida Muna Tasneem and the messages marking the day given by President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out to the audience.







Officers and staff members of the High Commission including Deputy High Commissioner Muhammad Zulqar Nain, Minister (Consular) Md Lutful Hasan, Defence Adviser Brig. Gen. Md Mahbubur Rashid, Minister (Press) Ashequn Nabi Chowdhury, Minister (Political) A F M Zahidul Islam, Commercial Counsellor S M Jakaria Huq, Counsellor (Political) Dewan Mahmudul Haque, Counsellor and Head of Chancery Swadipta Alam, Assistant Defence Adviser Lieutenant Colonel Sohel Ahmed, First Secretary (Passport and Visa) A F M Fazle Rabbi, First Secretary (Political) Mahfuza Sultana, First Secretary (Political) A K M Monirul Hoque and Attache (Consular) H M Faisal Ahmed were present on the occasion.



