13 pairs of passenger trains resume operation



Thirteen pairs of passenger trains resumed operation from Sunday on different routes to make services more functional amid Covid-19 pandemic, said Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan.







"We've asked the authorities concerned to ensure train movement after maintaining health guidelines and social distancing," he said after visiting the Kamalapur Railway Station, reports UNB.







According to rail sources, 17 pairs of passenger trains were running on various routes until now.







The 13 pairs of trains are--'Parabat Express', on Dhaka-Sylhet route, 'Hawra Express' on Dhaka-Mohanganj-Dhaka route, 'Agnibina Express' on Dhaka-Tarakandi-Dhaka route, 'Padma Express' on Dhaka-Rajshahi route, 'Titumir Express' on Rajshahi-Chilahati-Rajshahi route, 'Mahanagar Express' on Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route, 'Ekata Express' on Panchagarh-Dhaka-Panchagarh route, 'Sundarban Express' on Khulna-Dhaka-Khulna route, 'Bijoy Express' on Chattogram-Mymensingh-Chattogram route, 'Upukul Express' on Dhaka-Noakhali-Dhaka route, 'Shimanta Express' on Khulna-Chilahati-Khulna route and 'Tongipara Express' on Gobra-Rajshahi-Gobra route.







Commuter trains will be operated on Dhaka-Dewanganj-Dhaka route.







Train services resumed on May 31 with eight pairs of intercity trains. Bangladesh Railway started selling tickets online from May 30 to avoid health risks.







The government on May 29 issued a gazette notification allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.







It said public transports - buses, trains, and vessels - will have to maintain health guidelines.





