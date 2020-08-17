BD Embassy in Moscow observes Mourning Day

Officials of Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, Russia recalled Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life and achievements marking the National Mourning Day on 15 August 2020. -AA



Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow, Russian Federation commemorated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Saturday on account of the National Mourning Day.





The program began by hoisting the national flag half-mast on the Embassy premises at morning 8 am. A discussion program and doa mahfil were organized at evening 6 pm. A documentary on the National Mourning Day was displayed at the beginning of the discussion program. Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and other officials of Bangladesh Embassy placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. One minute silence was observed recalling the martyrs who got killed on 15 August 1975. Messages of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Foreign State Minister were read out to the audiences.





The discussion program was presided over by Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan. The discussants paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members who were murdered on 15 August 1975. They expressed pledges to transform pain into strength upholding the ideology of Bangabandhu.





Kamrul Ahsan talked about the political far-sight and leadership qualities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also referred to the significant role played by Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib. He laid emphasis on working hard with diligence and devotion to materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu to build up Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) which Bangabandhu had envisioned. The program was conducted by Deputy Chief of Mission Andrio Drong.







--- AA Correspondent, Russia

