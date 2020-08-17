Disability inclusion in agriculture a timely demand in Bangladesh





Inclusive responses to Covid-19 pandemic have been taken for various sectors, but about one billion global populations with disabilities, apparently kept aside during the pandemic.





The pre-identified vulnerable people with various imparities paced back to the corner of the society further thanks to coronavirus pandemic.







According to the World Health Organization (WHO), persons with disabilities may be impacted more significantly by Covid-19.





In Bangladesh's context, the situation is not different for over 1.8milion people with disabilities as the pandemic forced them to a darker room of inattention.





The government allowances for the groups may seemingly be an entitlement but not enough to bring them dignity and financial stability in society.







On the other hand, the disability issue has not been integrated into general development programmes which are easily accessible for the people without disabilities.





The development experts, rights workers and researchers have suggested an effective inclusion of capable persons with disabilities in Bangladesh's agriculture to overcome the crisis.





In that case, a policy is required, but Bangladesh's National Agriculture Policy 2018, mentioned nothing about disability inclusion in agriculture.





According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) survey, 6.94 percent people in Bangladesh were identified with disabilities in 2016.





People with difficulties related to eye sights, hearing, walking and climbing, remembering and concentrating, self-care and speaking and communicating complications were some basic criteria of disabilities in survey by BBS.





Prof Dr Md Abdul Kader, Department of Agronomy, and Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Department of Agribusiness and Marketing, both from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, published a research in September, 2018.





Their research titled "Agricultural policies study in perspective/lens of differently able, women and smallholder farmers/producers in agriculture, "revealed that about 80 percent of the people with disabilities in Nilphamari and Thakurgaon chose agriculture as their main source of income.





According to the study findings, farmers with disabilities have a very limited access to available agricultural information and literally have no easy access to the markets.





The research funded by The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B), also showed that disabled farmers have no bank loan facilities for their agricultural activities.





However, representatives from over 1,400 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have achieved a notable success in agriculture under a Self Help Approach programme in Thakurgaon and Nilphamari districts, implemented by TLMI-B.





Asked about the possibility of disability inclusion in Bangladesh's agriculture, Mr Jiptha Boiragee, Programme Support Coordinator (PSO), TLMI-B, said "There's a great probability as the majority number of people depend on agriculture here."





The government should include people with disabilities in its agriculture policy, said Mr Boiragee adding that "Most of the disabled farmers in rural areas have adequate agricultural knowledge and their success rate is proven now."







"Introducing disabled-friendly agricultural tools and machineries is a prior condition for more inclusion and surely this will boost their productivity in agriculture sector," he added.







Bangladesh's Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said in a television programme that the government has been providing various facilities to people with disabilities.





"We'll continue supporting the people with disabilities as they can use the talents and employments will be created for them," he added.





Incentives/subsidies are being given to farmers, said the Minister adding that "We'll surely help the farmers with disabilities keeping balance with the national policy."





While talking at the programme supported by TLMI-B and ICCO Corporation, the Minister also assured that the government will include brilliant people with imparities when national agriculture policy will be made in future.





Agriculture academicians of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, said that the disabled farmers require recognition.





Prof Dr Md Abdul Kader said there should be representation of disabled, marginal and women farmers in all the committees in relation to agriculture including Union Krishi Committee and Upazilla Krishi Committee.





Farmers with disabilities should have easy access to all sorts of agriculture related training and facilities allocated by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) must be ensured for them based on their capability, he said.





Prof Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam said opening a special corner in all markets specified for disabled, marginal and women farmers can ensure them access to financial benefits form agriculture.





He also sought agricultural support including special loan facilities (without interest) from the government for disabled farmers.





In the 2020-2021 FY budget speech, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the number of beneficiaries of the allowance for insolvent persons with disabilities will be increased to 1.8 million following a latest disability identification survey.





This will add 255,000 new beneficiaries and an additional allocation of Tk 229.50 crore will be required for this purpose, he said.





"We're also implementing various programmes for the welfare of the marginalised communities besides helping the people with disabilities," said the Finance Minister.





Where the majority of people rely on agriculture for living, persons with disabilities can also have a profound impact on both income potential and nutrition if their inclusion in agriculture can be ensured.





The global phenomenon has changed dramatically for excluded communities like differently able persons due to the ongoing pandemic and they have been marginalized further and cornered in the society different countries.





A policy by the United Nations titled 'A Disability-Inclusive Response to Covid-19' published in May 2020, said an integrated approach is required to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind in Covid-19 response and recovery.





The UN policy underscored employment and developing working conditions for people with disabilities that need to be responsive to accessibility and inclusion.





This community may need specific protection to stay safe during the pandemic.





Persons with disabilities, who own businesses or work in the informal economy may need particular support to be able to maintain their livelihoods, said the UN policy.







According to the latest data of the World Bank, 15 percent of the global population has some form of disability, and disability prevalence is higher in developing countries.





Among those, one-fifth or between 110 million and 190 million people, experience significant disabilities, the latest data by WB showed.





The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) encourages the total integration of persons with disabilities in societies for socio-economic development and as this vulnerable community may live with dignity.





Prof William E. Field, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department, Purdue University and Paul Jones of Breaking New Ground Resource Center in the U.S. published an article on 'Disability in Agriculture.'





According to their report, "The most significant barriers to individuals with disabilities in agriculture are the attitudes of their families and society."





William and Jones suggested a positive change in attitudes towards the persons with disabilities that they can do and make agriculture profitable.





The writer is a freelance journalist and working at an international NGO based in Bangladesh.

Leave Your Comments