Technology's Reign in Modern Era

The stone age did not end because we ran out of stone, but it has stopped because of our progression. Similarly, with the advancement of science and technology, it has been possible to have a life in this pandemic much better than that of last pandemic outbreaks. With the mutation of coronavirus, the financial, mental, and cognitive state of people in our country is altering every day. This alternating situation will go on, as long as the effect of coronavirus will last. Due to this pandemic, the Economy, business, tourism, and education are severely affected. Many things are going on in people's lives in this repulsive situation, and the only way to fight these invisible invaders is by social distancing and wearing a mask as it is the primary solution to keep oneself safe from being infected.





In this pandemic, a lot of things have changed. Nowadays, people have started to work from home via the internet. Students are doing classes through the same means. Above all, it has been possible to keep things going on in a flow rather than being halt.





Tanjum Eti, a cloth vendor, told that due to this pandemic, the business of many people is not going on in the way as it should go, so I opened a page on Facebook and started uploading the picture of my clothes with convincing captions. And so I was able to do a profitable business. I even did the home delivery system with a privilege of cash on delivery and cloth exchangeable systems within one-week.





The online class system at the beginning sounded very lucrative, but at this moment, students are facing different kinds of problems, and unfortunately, there is no solution to this problem.









Umair Shabbir, a student from a private university in Dhaka, said that it is indeed better to learn something instead of sitting idle all day, the outcome of learning things through online classes is not as productive as learning it by sitting in the classroom. He also added that sometimes because of load-shedding for five to ten minutes during the vital topic discussion in the classes creates a lot of problem for him as he does his classes through wifi. He also said that the method of online exam is not a satisfactory way to evaluate students.





In this pandemic, it has become risky to go out and, to overcome the monotonous, smartphone, laptop, PlayStation, etcetera has become the means of freshness. Nowadays, people prefer online news via a smartphone over a newspaper at their door-step early in the morning because they are afraid that the coronavirus might spread through it.





Humayun Kabir, a businessman, said that his son is now addicted to smartphones more than ever and, sometimes it worries him a lot. Often Mr Kabir feels whether his son will be able to cope with the daily routine again when things would get back to the normal state.





Rashida Begum, a housewife, said that she had been hearing that the children of other families are playing online games or chatting with their friends during the online class. She also added that she feels happy that her child is not doing anything like those children.





In terms of transportation, things have also changed. Earlier people used to stand in queue for getting the tickets of buses, trains and aeroplanes but now because of the pandemic people are booking tickets for their desired location by staying home using the internet. It has now become possible to book the tickets by being back at home and get the tickets by paying for it on the journey day.





Mr Zaman, a businessman, said that he had to travel frequently for his business purposes and for that he had to go by bus, train or plane sometimes. It used to be very exhausting for him to stand in the queue and collect tickets by wasting a great time. But now with the help of an android phone and internet, it has become more comfortable for him to book tickets and go to different places around the country without losing much energy.









Technology has been a blessing and also a curse at the same time. Many people are using it for having a comfortable life, whereas many are using it for naughty acts. Over time the price of the internet and smartphones has become low than that of it was years ago, and for this, people of all walks can use the internet and smartphones today and stay updated. Again excess use of technology can cause all sorts of problems both physically and mentally, and hence we should learn that technology is not the right answer for a situation.





The writer is Arijit Saha, Department of English, University of Asia Pacific.

