Khalilur Rahman new BD envoy to Canada



The government has appointed Dr Khalilur Rahman, current additional Foreign Secretary and Chief Coordinator for Corona Cell in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the next High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada.







High Commissioner-designate Dr Rahman is a career foreign service officer belonging to 1985 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday, reports UNB.





In his diplomatic career, Dr Rahman served in various capacities in the Foreign Ministry as well as in Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and Bangladesh Permanent Mission in Geneva.







He also served in senior positions in the World Health Organization (WHO) on lien.Dr Khalilur Rahman obtained an MBBS degree from Rajshahi Medical College.







He also obtained his MA in International Relations & Diplomacy from L'Ecole Nationale d'Administration, MPhil in International Organization from Sorbonne University in Paris and PhD in Public Health from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.





