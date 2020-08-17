'Cops who fail dope test will lose jobs'

DMP Commissioner M Shafiqul Islam



Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has said the suspected police personnel will have to undergo dope tests and those who fail it will lose their jobs. He came up with the announcement while addressing the monthly crime meeting of the DMP at the Rajarbagh Police Lines Auditorium on Sunday.





"All the suspected drug-addict policemen will be subjected to drug tests. If anyone is found positive in the test, he will have to lose his job," he said.







Commissioner Shafiqul also said the policemen associated with drugs are already under intelligence surveillance.





He stressed on preparing a list of drug addicts as per information gleaned from detained drug peddlers and from beat policing.







"We would contact their guardians and help their rehab process," he added.







The DMP boss emphasized paying special attention to the homeless children who take cheap drugs on the streets - not with any intent to rehabilitate them but rather as potential criminals when they grow up.

