CPD questions growth data for FY20



The Centre for Policy Dialogue has called into question the credibility of the provisional data used by the government to arrive at 5.24 percent GDP growth in FY20 in light of the coronavirus pandemic's devastating impact on the economy, reports bdnews24.com.





In its reaction to GDP data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, the think-tank said the numbers did not capture the pandemic's impact on the economy in FY20.





Under the circumstances, it highlighted the "heightened importance" of credible estimates of GDP amid the pandemic as it has significant implications for economic policymaking at a crucial time.





The government had initially set a target of 8.2 percent GDP growth but it was later revised down to 5.2 percent by the finance ministry in the budget, considering the economic ramifications of the global pandemic.





But that too was an outlier compared to other independent estimates, with the CPD itself projecting a GDP growth of 2.5 percent at best for Bangladesh in FY20. Although the provisional GDP numbers are usually released in May of a fiscal year, that was not the case this year as the country was under a lockdown over the coronavirus epidemic.





The BBS released the estimates on Aug 10, taking into account data for about nine months from July 2019 to March 2020, according to the CPD.





"This implies that the provisional GDP estimates could not capture the significant adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."





The CPD has previously warned that sectors such as manufacturing, construction, hotels and restaurants, transport, storage and communication and community, social and personal services were likely to be the hardest hit in this period.





