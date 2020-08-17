Cox's Bazar sea beach, hotels-motels reopen for tourists today

Cox's Bazar Sea Beach, the longest natural sea beach in the world. -Agency



Sea beach, tourist spots, hotels and motels in Cox's Bazar will reopen on a limited scale for tourists from today after about a five-month closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports BSS.





"Tourism and relevant businesses in Cox's Bazar municipality area will be allowed to reopen from 17 August maintaining the health guidelines strictly," said deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar M Kamal Hossain.





District administration's tourist cell took this decision at a meeting recently.





In consultation with the members of the tourist cell, the administration has prepared guidelines and health directives in line with the government's instructions to ensure safety of tourists.





The local administration in cooperation of the tourist cell will monitor the implementation of the guidelines. Action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions.





All hotels, motels and tourist spots remained closed from 18 March as per decision of the committee formed following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.





Over 470 hotels and motels, around 2,000 food outlets, tourism-based business houses and thousands of workers in the sector remained almost idle since 18 March.

