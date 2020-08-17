AL trying to demean Zia: BNP



BNP has alleged that the ruling Awami League is trying to demean Ziaur Rahman by resorting to a 'false' campaign against him.







Party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual discussion on Sunday marking BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's 51st birth anniversary.





Mirza Fakhrul said, "Efforts are on to belittle the person (Zia) who declared the country's independence, fought for the country and awakened the nation after assuming state power by spreading false information." The BNP leader said Awami League politicized the country's institutions as it never evaluates impartial and qualified people belonging to other parties.





"They've now politicized the entire state machinery as per their ideology and principle. Because, in 1975, they established a one-party Baksal rule. We've not forgotten it…it's not so easy to cover up the truth."





Fakhrul said the nation is going through a very bad time as the government has destroyed democracy, the main spirit of the Liberation War. "Nothing, including the sports, music and politics, is out of politicization as we lost the spirit of building a democratic state and a democratic society."







