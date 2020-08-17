'August carnage plotters still remain active'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said plotters of August 15 carnage are still containing their evil attempts to hamper peace, progress and prosperity in the country.





He came up with the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the party's central Bangabandhu Avenue office in the city on Sunday. Quader said, "Evil forces are still active to hatch conspiracy against development. The extreme radical forces are finding chances as they do not want peace and prosperity."







Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina presided over the discussion through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.





