Zia was Mushtaque's associate in Bangabandhu killing: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said BNP's founder Ziaur Rahman was thoroughly involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he was an associate of ambitious Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed.





The prime minister made these remarks on Sunday while speaking at a discussion organized by the Awami League marking the National Mourning Day. Hasina said, "An ambitious minister of my father's cabinet, Khandakar Mushtaque, and his associate Ziaur Rahman, whom Bangabandhu promoted from major to major general, were fully involved in the massacre."





Two self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu, Col Syed Faruque Rahman and Col Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, had clearly stated in an interview that Zia had been directly involved with them and his support made the carnage possible, Hasina further said.





The actions of Mushtaque and Zia after the assassination of Bangabandhu made it clear that they were involved in it, the prime minister said.





"Khandakar Mushtaque became president though the constitution stated that vice-president Syed Nazrul Islam would become president. And Khandakar Mushtaque made Zia the army chief immediately after assuming power," she said.







"Why would Mushtaque pick General Zia as army chief if Zia had not been involved with him in the killing. It was Zia who provided the killers with all sorts of support," Hasina asserted.





She likened Mushtaque with Syed Mir Jafar Ali Khan who betrayed ruler Nawab Sirajuddaula during the battle of Plassey in 1757.





"Neither Mir Jafar nor Mushtaque could be in power for more than two months," she said.



The killers of Aug 15, 1975 did not stop there; they went on to murder the four national leaders in jail on Nov 3 that year, Hasina said.





"And Zia sent the killers abroad, awarding them jobs in different embassies soon after becoming president," she added.





She also criticized Gen Zia's wife Khaleda Zia, who now heads the BNP.





Khaleda declared herself elected after an election in 1996 during which two killers of Bangabandhu - Rashid and Bazlul Huda - were also elected MPs, Hasina recalled.





She criticised the BNP chief for promoting Bangabandhu killing convict Aziz Pasha and restoring the job of accused Khairuzzaman.





"Why did she [Khaleda] have so much sympathy for the killers?" Hasina wondered.





Leave Your Comments