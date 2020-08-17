'I am happy with my Bangladesh'



It was the sixth anniversary of the death of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy on December 5, 1969. It was also that particular moment in history when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, while paying tributes to his political mentor, formally made it known that henceforth East Pakistan, the eastern province of Pakistan, would be known as Bangladesh. His argument in support of his assertion was straightforward: if the four provinces of West Pakistan (and the One Unit system which had merged the four provinces into a single entity would soon be abolished) could be referred to by their historical names, there was reason enough for Bengalis to have their province named after their own collective heart and heritage.





The term 'Bangladesh' was not of course new, for poets and writers and artists had through the generations referred to Bengal as Bangladesh in the historical sense. Of course, no formal reference to Bangladesh was there. There were Bengal and Bangla and Banga. Even so, in the psyche of Bengalis on both sides of the political and geographical divide, it had always been Bangladesh in social interaction. What Bangabandhu was doing in December 1969 was to give the idea a formal shape. As the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation --- and this was even before the general elections of the following year that accorded de jure recognition to his leadership --- Bangabandhu was building on his projections of the future.





It was not the first time that Bangabandhu had referred to Pakistan's eastern province as Bangladesh. Indeed, on the day when the proceedings of the Agartala Conspiracy Case got underway in Dhaka cantonment in June 1968, he had said: 'Anyone who wishes to live in Bangladesh will have to speak to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman!' Note that Bangabandhu did not use 'East Pakistan' or 'East Bengal' or 'Purbo Banga.' And from then on, after his release in February 1969 and till the collapse of the political negotiations involving the Awami League, the Pakistan People's Party and the Yahya Khan regime in Dhaka in March 1971, he always spoke of Bangladesh.







Following the liberation of Bangladesh, there were quite a few questions raised by some quarters --- and rather naively too --- about future links between the new country and the Indian state of West Bengal. Some even began to speculate if sooner or later West Bengal would opt to link up with Bangladesh and thereby give shape to a greater Bengali republic. These thoughts were of course limited to some particular circles and certainly not taken seriously. It was Bangabandhu who set all such speculations at rest. At his first press conference in Dhaka a few days after his return home from incarceration in Pakistan, he was asked by a journalist if he envisaged a political union of Bangladesh and West Bengal someday. The Father of the Nation took a puff on his pipe, smiled and then had his message get across. 'I am happy with my Bangladesh,' he said in a tone of finality.







End of discussion.





