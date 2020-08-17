Experts blame regulators, banks' high-ups



Financial sources have informed that most of the banks are showing unwillingness and taking unduly long time to disburse the money of the stimulus packages the government has declared to tackle the adverse effect of Covid 19 on Bangladesh's economy.





The country was under a total lockdown for longer than two months which has immensely slowed down economic wheels. Under these circumstances banks should rapidly disburse the money of the stimulus packages but it is not happening. Economists and financial experts have said that the regulatory authorities like Bangladesh Bank and Finance Ministry are not playing their roles properly which is why banks have got into a stalemate.





Reportedly most of the senior bankers are not attending their offices on a regular basis. There is very little turnout of officials in many banks, relevant sources have stated. As a result a lot of vital issues are not being resolved and the regular functionalities of these banks are also facing hindrances. This is one of the reasons behind the fact that the money of the stimulus packages is not being provided to the people who need it most.





A great deal of business organizations are facing tough impediments due to the bite of coronavirus on the country's economy. These business enterprises need immediate support from banks. Otherwise national economy as a whole will be further damaged.





Some financial analysts have remarked that the government should gather information through intelligence departments about the bankers who are not doing their job appropriately and thus creating hazards in the banking and financial sectors.





After the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Bangladesh, the government announced 19 stimulus packages totaling up to Tk103,117 crore, equivalent to almost 3.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). Implementation of these stimulus packages will be very much helpful and conducive to recover the country's economy from its present jeopardized state. On the other hand, if the money of these stimulus packages is not distributed rapidly, Bangladesh may find it too difficult to overcome the hammering economic impact of coronavirus.





Bangladesh Bank has ordered all scheduled banks to disburse the money of the stimulus packages by the end of August but, reliable sources have said, most of the banks are not complying with the central bank's instructions.





Even loan disbursement rate of many banks has gone down. Allegations show that most of the banks give priority to influential borrowers while paying loans but small and medium entrepreneurs are often deprived of such privileges.





An eminent economist told The Asian Age on condition of anonymity that Bangladesh Bank has eight branches across the country. All these branches should take effective steps regarding the disbursement of the money of the stimulus packages.





The banks and financial institutions of Bangladesh have been suffering from huge loads of defaulted loans for last few years. Defaulted loans have meanwhile exceeded 2 trillion taka including written off debts.





This correspondent called Bangladesh Bank's Governor Fazle Kabir a number of times over phone but Fazle Kabir did not answer the phone calls. However, Bangladesh Bank's spokesman and Executive Director Sirajul Islam informed that the central bank is looking after the disbursement of the stimulus packages money to the people who deserve it.





Former adviser to caretaker government Dr. Wahid Uddin Mahmud said to The Asian Age, "The government, particularly the regulatory authorities, should strongly monitor the disbursement procedure of the money of the stimulus packages. Actions should be taken against the banks which do not distribute money to the right persons in the right way."





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khaled told The Asian Age, "Bangladesh Bank, Finance Ministry and other stakeholders should launch a special team to watch the functionalities of the scheduled banks as far as the disbursement of the stimulus packages money is concerned. All banks should be asked to submit reports at a regular interval on their activities for this purpose."





Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said to The Asian Age, "Most of the banks are inflicted with big amounts of non-performing loans. This is one of the reasons that banks are not being able to disburse loans from the stimulus packages quickly."





President of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and former President of FBCCI Abdul Matlub Ahmad told The Asian Age, "The economy of the entire world is now under pressure. Uncertainty and economic unrest are going on everywhere. The activities of banks should be diversified. Back in 1978 Sadharan Bima Corporation launched an arrangement called "Export Credit Guarantee Scheme" which expedited Bangladesh's exports to overseas destinations at a time when Export Promotion Bureau was not there. In the same way Sadharan Bima Corporation can be authorized now to introduce a local credit guarantee scheme to speed up the disbursement of stimulus packages money and to ensure quick distribution of loans to small and medium entrepreneurs."





Dr Zahid Hussain, former Lead Economist of World Bank, Dhaka office, said to The Asian Age, "Implementation of the stimulus packages is very essential. If banks fail to disburse this money to the concerned people, Bangladesh's economic growth will face trouble."





Professor Dr Abul Barkat, President of Bangladesh Economics Association, told The Asian Age, "There should be no discrimination in distributing the money of the stimulus packages. It is a very serious allegation that small and medium entrepreneurs are not getting enough aid from banks. This should be investigated immediately and precise actions should be executed."







