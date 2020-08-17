Global Covid-19 death toll hits 766,228





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 766,228 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.





At least 21,500,350 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,205,100 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Saturday, 5,663 new deaths and 264,102 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,105 new deaths, followed by India with 944, and Brazil with 709.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 169,489 deaths from 5,361,613 cases. At least 1,818,527 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 107,232 deaths from 3,317,096 cases, Mexico with 56,543 deaths from 517,714 cases, India with 49,980 deaths from 2,589,682 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,361 deaths from 317,379 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (79), Spain 61, the United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 84,808 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,519 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 240,071 deaths from 6,111,270 cases, Europe 210,374 deaths from 3,509,567 infections, and the United States and Canada 178,549 deaths from 5,483,457 cases.





Asia has reported 79,406 deaths from 3,940,731 cases, Middle East 32,068 deaths from 1,319,087 cases, Africa 25,331 deaths from 1,110,768 cases, and Oceania 429 deaths from 25,476 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

