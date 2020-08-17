US COVID-19 cases top 5.4mln: JHU









The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 5,403,218 as of Monday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the national death toll has risen to 170,052, reports Xinhua.





The hardest-hit US state of California reported 622,427 cases, followed by Florida with 573,416 cases, Texas with 554,826 cases, and New York with 425,508 cases, the tally showed.





Other states with over 180,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, CSSE data showed.





By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.





Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reached 21,598,893 with 773,934 deaths, according to the data





The world has seen soaring new infections over the past months. Global cases topped 10 million on June 28 and doubled just 43 days.





Coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan in December last year and later spread across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

