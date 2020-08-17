Sylhet coronavirus cases reach 9,369









With detection of 70 new coronavirus patients, the number of confirmed cases rose to 9,369 in the Sylhet division on Monday.





Among the new cases, 49 were detected in the PCR-lab of Osmani Medical College Hospital and 21 in the lab of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Sunday, said Doctor Himangsu Lal Roy, deputy director of the hospital.





Among the total cases, Sylhet district recorded 5,005 patients while 1,748 in Sunamganj, 1,372 in Habiganj and 1,244 in Moulvibazar.





Among them, 4,442 coronavirus patients made recovery.





So far 169 people died from coronavirus in Sylhet division.





Health authorities in Bangladesh on Sunday reported the death of 32 patients from Covid-19 raising the total deaths to 3,657.

