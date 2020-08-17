Youth gunned down along Chapainawabganj border









Members of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered the bullet-hit body of a young man along Shingnagar border in Shibganj upazila on Sunday night.





The deceased was identified as Sumon, 22, son of Md Kalu, a resident of Tarapur Morolpara under Monkosha union.





Lt Col Mohammad Suruj Miah, commanding officer of BGB-53 battalion, said they spotted the body near Shahpara Eidgah field around 10:30pm and recovered it.





According to local people, Sumon along with several other villagers went to border pillar No 179 to bring back cattle around 6:30pm.





They claimed members of Border Security Force (BSF) of Daulatpur camp from West Bengal opened fire on them, leaving Sumon critically injured.





Sumon died on the way to a local hospital, they said.





The BGB official, however, could not confirm whether the youth died in BSF firing.

