Published:  02:19 PM, 17 August 2020

Youth gunned down along Chapainawabganj border

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh recovered  the bullet-hit body of a young man along Shingnagar border in Shibganj upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sumon, 22, son of Md Kalu, a resident of Tarapur Morolpara under Monkosha union.

Lt Col Mohammad Suruj Miah, commanding officer of BGB-53 battalion, said they spotted the body near Shahpara Eidgah field around 10:30pm and recovered it.

According to local people, Sumon along with several other villagers  went to border pillar No 179 to bring back cattle around 6:30pm.

They claimed members of Border Security Force (BSF) of Daulatpur camp from West Bengal opened fire on them, leaving Sumon critically injured.

Sumon died on the way to a local hospital, they said.  

The BGB official, however,   could not confirm whether the youth died in BSF firing.   


