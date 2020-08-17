10,431 COVID-19 patients cured in Rajshahi division









A total of 10,431 patients have, so far, been cured from COVID-19 with 218 afresh ones during the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





The report also said 1,597 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning.





Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said the death toll rose to 217 including 133 in Bogura followed by 32 in Rajshahi including 16 in its city.





Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,091 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and of them, 2,712 have, by now, been released.





Meanwhile, with detection of 174 new more positive cases in four districts on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 15,721, Dr Gopen Nath said.





Of the total new positive cases, the highest 90 were detected in Bogura district followed by 50 in Rajshahi district including 29 in its city.





Apart from this, 19 other people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj, nine in Chapainawabgonj, three in Naogaon, two in Joypurhat and one in Natore districts on the same day.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.





Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,067 in Rajshahi including 3,008 in its city, 507 in Chapainawabganj, 1,055 in Naogaon, 668 in Natore, 859 in Joypurhat, 5,832 in Bogura, 1,746 in Sirajganj and 897 in Pabna districts.





On the other hand, a total of 271 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 193 others were released in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am today.





A total of 54,583 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 51,873 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





