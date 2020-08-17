‘Liberation is the outcome of Bangabandhu’s lifetime struggle’

A liberated Bangladesh is the outcome of the lifetime struggle of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee forever, said Anisur Rahman, senior assistant superintendent of police (Sarail Circle).

He was addressing a discussion and prize-giving ceremony organized by upazila administration in Sarail of Brahmanbaria on Saturday marking the National Mourning Day and 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Umme Fatema Nazma Begum (Sheuly Azad), a lawmaker of the ruling Awami League reserved for women, was present at the program chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) ASM Mosa. Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka, Upazila Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Noman Mia, Awami League leader Farhad Rahman (Makki), Upazila Awami League Convener Advocate Namul Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) AMM Namur Ahmed, Upazila Vice Chairmen Abu Hanif Mia, Rokeya Begum were also present at the program, among others.

Anisur Rahman said, “Bangabandhu spent a long period of his life in jail. He was the leader of masses as he fought for the rights of people. He thought for the welfare of people all the time.”

The assassination of Father of the Nation and his family members is a shameful chapter in the history of world, he added.

ASP Anisur Rahman concluded his speech quoting lines of a poem:

I am a Bangalee, I have a glorified history

I never fear a raised sword.

I have fought the enemies, lived with dreams.

I have sharpened my weapons, also cultivated crops.

I have played flute, walked the gallows with smile.

I never compromised, it is a history.

Will I forget this history today? I am not such a son

As Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is my father.

Leave Your Comments