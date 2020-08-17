Coronavirus stalls dev projects in Netrakona

All development projects in Netrokona district has been stalled due to the cornavirus pandemic. There is a no visible progress in three mega projects presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the people of Netrakona.

At the initiative of Sajjadul Hassan, chairman of board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and former senior secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the projects of around Tk 6,500 crore have been taken in education, health, communication, tourism and employment generating sectors.

According to officials of different government offices in the district, development projects taken in different sectors in four years of the present government will surpass all previous records. Some small-scale projects have already implemented. The works of new projects, which have been approved, will start soon. But the implementation of mega projects is taking time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project directors are hopeful of restarting the works soon.

Shymalendu Pal, general secretary of Netrakona Press Club, said, “All big projects have lost pace due to the coronavirus pandemic. Planning should be made to implement the ongoing projects.”

Md Salim Ahamad, Project Director(PD) of Sheikh Hasina University, told The Asian Age that tenders of land development, construction of Academic building , Administrative building School and college buildings will be floated under e-GP this month in a transparent way. Other components are quite ready for tender.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Chairman Sajjadul Hassan said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented medical college, university and economic zone to the people of Netrakona.”

In the beginning of the pandemic, implementation of projects faced hurdles, he said, adding that hopefully, the projects will be implemented soon amid pandemic and flood.

Indrojit Sarkar, Netrakona

