PM donates Tk 1cr to Buddhist community





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has donated Tk 1 crore to the Buddhist community for celebrating their second largest festival- Probarona Purnima- in a befitting manner.





She gave the money to Buddha Dhormio Kalyan Trust for upcoming Probarona Purnima and Kathin Chibor Daan Utshab 2020, which will be observed on October 1, from the PM's Relief and Welfare Fund.





This money will be spent to observe their religious festival at all Buddha Bihar, Mandir, Kyang, Chaitya and Pagoda across the country.





PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim said that the cheque was provided on Thursday (August 17).





He said the secular Prime Minister regularly cooperates followers of all religions. "As part of that, the Prime Minister gave this donation so that the Buddhist community could celebrate their festivals in a befitting manner," he said.

