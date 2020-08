Police recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Buriganga River on Monday.

Local spotted the body of a man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, in Badamtoli Ghat area and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body, said Md Shah Jaman, officer-in-charge of Dakhshin Keraniganj Police Station.

The body was sent to Mitford Hospital for autopsy.

