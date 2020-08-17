State TV staff join protest strikes in Belarus





State TV staff in Belarus have walked out as part of strike action over the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.





TV channels ran repeats when staff walked out in protest against censorship and the election results.





Other strike action is expected after a weekend when an opposition rally in the capital Minsk drew tens of thousands.





Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has meanwhile suggested she could act as an interim leader.





Opposition leaders called for the strikes as anger grew over reports of police violence as well as alleged poll-rigging in the 9 August vote.





But the country's long-time authoritarian president, who claimed a landslide victory, remains defiant, telling his supporters on Sunday to defend their country and independence.





Mr Lukashenko has led the former Soviet republic since 1994, maintaining close relations with neighbouring Russia, on which Belarus heavily relies for energy supplies.





How great is the pressure on Lukashenko?

According to local, independent news site Tut.by, Sunday's opposition rally in Minsk was "the largest in the history of independent Belarus".





A wave of anger has been rising since the Central Election Commission said Mr Lukashenko had won 80.1% of the vote and Ms Tikhanovskaya - 10.12%.





Some 6,700 people were arrested in the wake of the election, and many have spoken of torture at the hands of the security services.





Ms Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania after publicly denouncing the results, insists that where votes were properly counted, she won support ranging from 60% to 70%.





In a video message released on Monday, she said she was ready to become a "national leader" in order to restore calm and normality, freeing political prisoners and preparing for new elections.





A state TV broadcast on Monday morning showed empty news desks.





Current and former staff have been reportedly holding a rally outside the TV and radio building in Minsk.





Last week, workers at state-run factories walked out in solidarity with the protesters, and more strikes are planned for this week, increasing the pressure on Mr Lukashenko, says the BBC's Kyiv correspondent, Jonah Fisher.





On a visit to the Minsk tractor plant on Monday, Mr Lukashenko sought to play down the extent of the strikes, saying "150 or even 200 people [going on strike] at some company is not decisive", local independent news site tut.by reports (in Russian).





But as he spoke, workers chanted "Leave".





A defiant Mr Lukashenko told the workers: "We held the election. Until you kill me, there will be no other election."