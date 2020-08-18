What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star batsman and wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim posted a picture on his FB page with his son Mayaan. The photo has received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "Very nice", Habibur Rahman, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" MD Badol Hossin, fb











Facebook user Debasis Saha posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Fabulous" Asesh Chowdhury, fb











Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Kamal Khan fb



Leave Your Comments