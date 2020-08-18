Diner Sheshe





"By the time my sisters and I found out that Papa was being transferred to Kashmir, Maa already knew. She didn't want us to worry; Papa just casually said, 'Next 5 years, I'll be in Pulwama.' In fact, he kept exaggerating about his Rs.7500 salary hike so much that we all thought that he'd received some kind of promotion.







I got to know how dangerous Papa's new posting was only when I came across an article about the Kashmir insurgencies 2 months later. The locals were being attacked by the separatists and Papa's main job as a Paramilitarian was to protect the locals from ambush. I was worried sick. I'd called him and beg, 'Papa, please come home'. To that, he replied in a firm voice, 'Don't worry beta, nothing will happen to me.'





I was never very political but after that incident, I started following Kashmir politics regularly. Every morning, I'd pour over every newspaper and even a slight mention of Kashmir would get my heart pounding. 10 months later, the Pulwama attacks happened. It was my worst nightmare come true-a bus carrying a bunch of paramilitary officers was blown away by a suicide bomber. Maa, my siblings and I were watching the news on TV; we froze. Maa tried calling Papa but his number was unreachable. She turned pale; we'd never seen her in such a state. She just sat in the corner of the room silently. My younger sister kept asking- 'Papa wapas ghar nahi ayenge?' but I wasn't in any position to console anyone.







2 days later, we got a call. It was Papa! 'Main theek hoon,' he said. Maa broke down. Papa told us that the Paramilitarians were returning in two different buses and he was in the second one. He had witnessed the bus behind him being blown away into pieces. 40 of his Battalion members were martyred for the country. (excerpt)







Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments