EUJF to organize workshop on green journalism

Eastern University Journalist Forum (EUJF) is going to organize an online workshop on "Green Journalism" jointly with environmental web portal bdenvironment.com.







This exclusive workshop will be held on 28 August through the Zoom platform free of cost. Interested people are requested to register by visiting bdenvironment.com/workshop





Iftekhar Mahmud, Special Correspondent of Prothom Alo, Sheikh Rokon, Secretary-General of Riverine People will attend as the resource person in the workshop hosted by Md. Ashraful Alam, Founder of bdenvironment.com.





The workshop will train students on how to write and present on newspapers, magazines, television and radio about environmental issues for country's sustainable development. People living in the country or abroad are eligible to participate in the workshop.

