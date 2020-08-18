BARVIDA observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) President Abdul Haque speaking at a discussion meeting marking the 45th death anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day i



Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) arranged a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil marking the National Mourning Day in the capital on Sunday.







BARVIDA President Abdul Haque, Secretary General Mohammad Shahidul Islam, Vice-Presidents Md Saiful Islam and Md Jashim Uddin Mintu and members of executive committee along with a huge number of general members of the association were present at the program.







The BARVIDA leaders recalled the great memories of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prayed for the salvation of his departed soul. Business Leaders also prayed for salvation of the members of Bangabandhu family assassinated on 15 August 1975. The association's leaders expressed their bold commitment to build a dynamic and science-minded nation along with the young generation by completing the unfulfilled dreams of Bangabandhu.





In Doa Mahfil, the association's leaders have sought eternal peace for the departed soul of Bangabandhu along with all the martyrs of the 15th August 1975 incident. BARVIDA Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam moderated the program. BARVIDA Treasurer Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Organizing Secretary Khandaker Abdul Mumin (Pappu) among others, attended the program.

Leave Your Comments