'BSCIC can play leading role in building industrialized BD'



Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam on Monday called upon the officials and employees of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) to play a leading role in achieving the goal of building a hunger and poverty free industrialized Bangladesh by 2041.





"BSCIC officers and employees need to be proficient in technology for sustainable and environment-friendly industrialization in the country," he said.





To this end, he directed to strengthen the internal training on ICT. Industries Secretary made the call while inaugurating a training course on 'e-Filing' for the manpower working in 64 district levels of BSCIC through digital platform, reports BSS.





Among other, BSCIC Chairman Md Mushtaq Hasan spoke on the occasion. Mushtaq Hasan said that 90 percent documents of the BSCIC head office are currently being settled through e-filing.







After the training at four regional offices, 64 district offices, 15 skill development training centers and six beekeeping training centers and a training institute with BSCIC head office, e-filing will be fully operational and BSCIC offices will be fully covered by e-filing, he added. He hoped that BSCIC will be able to provide services at affordable cost with speed and efficiency.





Leave Your Comments