Yet another brand endorsement for Deepika





DeepikaPadukone is the top most actresses in the country. Owing to her popularity and influence, the actress has an interesting kitty of brand endorsements and the recent addition to it is a very popular ethic wear brand. Deepika Padukone has recently become the face of a leading Indian clothing brand. She not only pulls off western wear but carries ethic wear with grace and style. We have also seen her portray many iconic Indian characters such as Mastani, Leela, Padmavati and many more. Being a woman of substance, her accomplishments make her one of the biggest names in the field of brands. As the leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika endorses brands from across sectors and these are all coveted brands.On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ShakunBatra's untitled alongwith Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. The superstar will also star opposite Prabhas in a Nag Ashwin PAN India movie which is envisaged to be a massive Multi-lingual project.





