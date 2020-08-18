Salman called the greatest mafia of Bollywood





Social media has become a disaster these days. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence, almost every day we have been witnessing the weirdest trends on social media including the latest #BeingSalmanBot as netizens call out for Salman Khan and calls him the greatest Bollywood mafia.Earlier, Mumbai Police was investigating Sushant's case but after a lot of back and forth, the case has been transferred to CBI.







CBI along with Enforcement Directorate (ED) are questioning all the concerned witnesses in the case.Meanwhile, Twitter is going bad crap crazy and trending #BeingSalmanBot and one user tweeted, "Blot to society, blot to humanity, a fake humanitarian, terrorist sympathizer, an oppressor for outsiders goon in own terms many adjectives one name"Another user tweeted, "Salman khan is the greatest mafia of Bollywood.







He also destroyed many carrier of other actors. #boycottsalmankhan #BeingSalmanBot". Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty who happens to be Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend is also being trolled every other day on social media.







