Noah Schnapp's twitter account hacked





Netflix's 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp who star as Will Byers in the hit series got his twitter account hacked. On Saturday afternoon, through his twitter account the hacker posted a series of bizarre and inappropriate messages, reported by Variety. The first suspicious tweet was sent with the message "Suicidal thoughts.." Some fans were alarmed at the tweet, but others quickly realized that this account was not under the actor's control. Using Schnapp's account, the hacker or hackers tweeted messages tagging a few other Twitter accounts who may have been involved. "just beat the f- out of @noah_schnapp and stole his phone #JOBS," read one message that Schnappretweeted. After about 30 minutes, many of the tweets from Schnapp's account had been deleted, including one message that had the N-word and others with sexual comments.





